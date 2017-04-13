I use Let's Encrypt TLS certificates on my Debian servers along with the Certbot tool. Since I use the "temporary webserver" method of proving domain ownership via the ACME protocol, I cannot use the cert renewal cronjob built into Certbot.

Instead, this is the script I put in /etc/cron.daily/certbot-renew :

#!/bin/bash /usr/sbin/apache2ctl stop /usr/bin/certbot renew --quiet /usr/sbin/apache2ctl start pushd /etc/ > /dev/null /usr/bin/git add letsencrypt DIFFSTAT="$(/usr/bin/git diff --cached --stat)" if [ -n "$DIFFSTAT" ] ; then /usr/bin/git commit --quiet -m "Renewed letsencrypt certs" echo "$DIFFSTAT" fi popd > /dev/null

It temporarily disables my Apache webserver while it renews the certificates and then only outputs something to STDOUT (since my cronjob will email me any output) if certs have been renewed.

Since I'm using etckeeper to keep track of config changes on my servers, my renewal script also commits to the repository if any certs have changed.

External Monitoring

In order to catch mistakes or oversights, I use ssl-cert-check to monitor my domains once a day:

ssl-cert-check -s fmarier.org -p 443 -q -a -e francois@fmarier.org

I also signed up with Cert Spotter which watches the Certificate Transparency log and notifies me of any newly-issued certificates for my domains.

In other words, I get notified:

if my cronjob fails and a cert is about to expire, or

as soon as a new cert is issued.

The whole thing seems to work well, but if there's anything I could be doing better, feel free to leave a comment!