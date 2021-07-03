Most people connect to Zoom via a proprietary client which has been on the receiving end of a number of security and privacy issues over the past year, with some experts even describing it as malware.

It's not widely known however that Zoom offers a half-decent WebRTC client which means cross-platform one-click access to a Zoom room or webinar without needing to install any software.

Given a Zoom link such as https://companyname.zoom.us/j/123456789?pwd=letmein , you can use https://zoom.us/wc/join/123456789?pwd=letmein to connect in your browser.

Notice that the pool of Zoom room IDs is global and you can just drop the companyname from the URL.

In my experience however, Jitsi has much better performance than Zoom's WebRTC client. For instance, I've never been able to use Zoom successfully on a Raspberry Pi 4 (8GB), but Jitsi works quite well. If you have a say in the choice of conference platform, go with Jitsi instead.