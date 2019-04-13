ssh-agent was in the news recently due to the matrix.org
compromise. The main
takeaway from that incident was that one should avoid the
ForwardAgent
(or
-A) functionality when
ProxyCommand can
do
and consider multi-factor authentication on the server-side, for example
using
libpam-google-authenticator
or libpam-yubico.
That said, there are also two options to
ssh-add that can help reduce the
risk of someone else with elevated privileges hijacking your agent to make
use of your ssh credentials.
Prompt before each use of a key
The first option is
-c which will require you to confirm each use of your
ssh key by pressing Enter when a graphical prompt shows up.
Simply install an
ssh-askpass frontend like
ssh-askpass-gnome:
apt install ssh-askpass-gnome
and then use this to when adding your key to the agent:
ssh-add -c ~/.ssh/key
Automatically removing keys after a timeout
ssh-add -D will remove all identities (i.e. keys) from your ssh agent, but
requires that you remember to run it manually once you're done.
That's where the second option comes in. Specifying
-t when adding a key
will automatically remove that key from the agent after a while.
For example, I have found that this setting works well at work:
ssh-add -t 10h ~/.ssh/key
where I don't want to have to type my ssh password everytime I push a git branch.
At home on the other hand, my use of ssh is more sporadic and so I don't mind a shorter timeout:
ssh-add -t 4h ~/.ssh/key
Making these options the default
I couldn't find a configuration file to make these settings the default and
so I ended up putting the following line in my
~/.bash_aliases:
alias ssh-add='ssh-add -c -t 4h'
so that I can continue to use
ssh-add as normal and have not remember
to include these extra options.