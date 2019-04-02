If you are in the middle of a failed Mercurial hg histedit , you can normally do hg histedit --abort to cancel it, though sometimes you also have to reach out for hg update -C . This is the equivalent of git's git rebase --abort and it does what you'd expect.

However, if you go ahead and finish the history rewriting and only notice problems later, it's not as straighforward. With git, I'd look into the reflog ( git reflog ) for the previous value of the branch pointer and simply git reset --hard to that value. Done.

Based on a Stack Overflow answer, I thought I could undo my botched histedit using:

hg unbundle ~/devel/mozilla-unified/.hg/strip-backup/47906774d58d-ae1953e1-backup.hg

but it didn't seem to work. Maybe it doesn't work when using bookmarks.

Here's what I ended up doing to fully revert my botched Mercurial histedit. If you know of a simpler way to do this, feel free to leave a comment.

Collecting the commits to restore

The first step was to collect all of the commits hashes I needed to restore. Luckily, I had sumitted my patch to Try before changing it and so I was able to look at the pushlog to get all of the commits at once.

If I didn't have that, I could also go to the last bookmark I pushed and click on parent commits until I hit the first one that's not mine. Then I could collect all of the commits using the browser's back button:

For that last one, I had to click on the changeset commit hash link in order to get the commit hash instead of the name of the bookmark ( /rev/hashstore-crash-1434206 ).

Recreating the branch from scratch

This is what did to export patches for each commit and then re-import them one after the other:

for c in 3c31c543e736 7ddfe5ae2fa6 c04b620136c7 2d1bf04fd155 e194843f5b7a 47906774d58d f6a657bca64f 0d7a4e1c0079 976e25b49758 a1a382f2e773 b1565f3aacdb 3fdd157bb698 b1b041990577 220bf5cd9e2a c927a5205abe ; do hg export $c > ~/$c.patch ; done hg up ff8505d177b9 hg bookmarks hashstore-crash-1434206-new for c in 3c31c543e736 7ddfe5ae2fa6 c04b620136c7 2d1bf04fd155 e194843f5b7a 47906774d58d f6a657bca64f 0d7a4e1c0079 976e25b49758 a1a382f2e773 b1565f3aacdb 3fdd157bb698 b1b041990577 220bf5cd9e2a c927a5205abe 4140cd9c67b0 ; do hg import ~/$c.patch ; done

Copying a bookmark

As an aside, if you want to make a copy of a bookmark before you do an hg histedit , it's not as simple as:

hg up hashstore-crash-1434206 hg bookmarks hashstore-crash-1434206-copy hg up hashstore-crash-1434206

While that seemed to work at the time, the histedit ended up messing with both of them.