Mozilla has been promoting the idea of lean data for a while. It's about recognizing both that data is valuable and that it is a dangerous thing to hold on to. Following these lean data principles forces you to clarify the questions you want to answer and think hard about the minimal set of information you need to answer these questions.

Out of these general principles came the Firefox data collection guidelines. These are the guidelines that every team must follow when they want to collect data about our users and that are enforced through the data stewardship program.

As one of the data steward for Firefox, I have reviewed hundreds of data collection requests and can attest to the fact that Mozilla does follow the lean data principles it promotes. Mozillians are already aware of the problems with collecting large amounts of data, but the Firefox data review process provides an additional opportunity for an outsider to question the necessity of each piece of data. In my experience, this system is quite effective at reducing the data footprint of Firefox.

What does lean data look like in practice? Here are a few examples of changes that were made to restrict the data collected by Firefox to what is truly needed:

Collecting a user's country is not particularly identifying in the case of large countries likes the USA, but it can be when it comes to very small island nations. How many Firefox users are there in Niue? Hard to know, but it's definitely less than the number of Firefox users in Germany. After I raised that issue, the team decided to put all of the small countries into a single "other" bucket.

Similarly, cities generally have enough users to be non-identifying. However, some municipalities are quite small and can lead to the same problems. There are lots of Firefox users in Portland, Oregon for example, but probably not that many in Portland, Arkansas or Portland, Pennsylvania. If you want to tell the Oregonian Portlanders apart, it might be sufficient to bucket Portland users into "Oregon" and "not Oregon", instead of recording both the city and the state.

When collecting window sizes and other pixel-based measurements, it's easier to collect the exact value. However, that exact value could be stable for a while and create a temporary fingerprint for a user. In most cases, teams wanting to collect this kind of data have agreed to round the value in order to increase the number of users in each "bucket" without affecting their ability to answer their underlying questions.

Firefox occasionally runs studies which involve collecting specific URLs that users have consented to share with us (e.g. "this site crashes my Firefox"). In most cases though, the full URL is not needed and so I have often been able to get teams to restrict the collection to the hostname, or to at least remove the query string, which could include username and passwords on badly-designed websites.

When making use of Google Analytics, it may not be necessary to collect everything it supports by default. For example, my suggestion to trim the referrers was implemented by one of the teams using Google Analytics since while it would have been an interesting data point, it wasn't necessary to answer the questions they had in mind.

Some of these might sound like small wins, but to me they are a sign that the process is working. In most cases, requests are very easy to approve because developers have already done the hard work of data minimization. In a few cases, by asking questions and getting familiar with the problem, the data steward can point out opportunities for further reductions in data collection that the team may have missed.