WebRTC is a standard real-time communication protocol built directly into modern web browsers. It enables the creation of video conferencing services which do not require participants to download additional software. Many services make use of it and it almost always works out of the box.

The reason it just works is that it uses a protocol called ICE to establish a connection regardless of the network environment. What that means however is that in some cases, your video/audio connection will need to be relayed (using end-to-end encryption) to the other person via third-party TURN server. In addition to adding extra network latency to your call that relay server might overloaded at some point and drop or delay packets coming through.

Here's how to tell whether or not your WebRTC calls are being relayed, and how to ensure you get a direct connection to the other host.

Testing basic WebRTC functionality

Before you place a real call, I suggest using the official test page which will test your camera, microphone and network connectivity.

Note that this test page makes use of a Google TURN server which is locked to particular HTTP referrers and so you'll need to disable privacy features that might interfere with this:

Brave: Disable Shields entirely for that page (Simple view) or allow all cookies for that page (Advanced view).

Firefox: Ensure that http.network.referer.spoofSource is set to false in about:config , which it is by default.

uMatrix: The "Spoof Referer header" option needs to be turned off for that site.

Checking the type of peer connection you have

Once you know that WebRTC is working in your browser, it's time to establish a connection and look at the network configuration that the two peers agreed on.

My favorite service at the moment is Whereby (formerly Appear.in), so I'm going to use that to connect from two different computers:

canada is a laptop behind a regular home router without any port forwarding.

is a laptop behind a regular home router without any port forwarding. siberia is a desktop computer in a remote location that is also behind a home router, but in this case its internal IP address ( 192.168.1.2 ) is set as the DMZ host.

Chromium

For all Chromium-based browsers, such as Brave, Chrome, Edge, Opera and Vivaldi, the debugging page you'll need to open is called chrome://webrtc-internals .

Look for RTCIceCandidatePair lines and expand them one at a time until you find the one which says:

state: succeeded (or state: in-progress )

(or ) nominated: true

writable: true

Then from the name of that pair ( N6cxxnrr_OEpeash in the above example) find the two matching RTCIceCandidate lines (one local-candidate and one remote-candidate ) and expand them.

In the case of a direct connection, I saw the following on the remote-candidate :

ip shows the external IP address of siberia

shows the external IP address of port shows a random number between 1024 and 65535

shows a random number between 1024 and 65535 candidateType: srflx

and the following on local-candidate :

ip shows the external IP address of canada

shows the external IP address of port shows a random number between 1024 and 65535

shows a random number between 1024 and 65535 candidateType: prflx

These candidate types indicate that a STUN server was used to determine the public-facing IP address and port for each computer, but the actual connection between the peers is direct.

On the other hand, for a relayed/proxied connection, I saw the following on the remote-candidate side:

ip shows an IP address belonging to the TURN server

shows an IP address belonging to the TURN server candidateType: relay

and the same information as before on the local-candidate .

Firefox

If you are using Firefox, the debugging page you want to look at is about:webrtc .

Expand the top entry under "Session Statistics" and look for the line (should be the first one) which says the following in green:

ICE State: succeeded

Nominated: true

Selected: true

then look in the "Local Candidate" and "Remote Candidate" sections to find the candidate type in brackets.

Firewall ports to open to avoid using a relay

In order to get a direct connection to the other WebRTC peer, one of the two computers (in my case, siberia ) needs to open all inbound UDP ports since there doesn't appear to be a way to restrict Chromium or Firefox to a smaller port range for incoming WebRTC connections.

This isn't great and so I decided to tighten that up in two ways by:

restricting incoming UDP traffic to the IP range of siberia 's ISP, and

's ISP, and explicitly denying incoming to the UDP ports I know are open on siberia .

To get the IP range, start with the external IP address of the machine (I'll use the IP address of my blog in this example: 66.228.46.55 ) and pass it to the whois command:

$ whois 66.228.46.55 | grep CIDR CIDR: 66.228.32.0/19

To get the list of open UDP ports on siberia , I ssh ed into it and ran nmap:

$ sudo nmap -sU localhost Starting Nmap 7.60 ( https://nmap.org ) at 2020-03-28 15:55 PDT Nmap scan report for localhost (127.0.0.1) Host is up (0.000015s latency). Not shown: 994 closed ports PORT STATE SERVICE 631/udp open|filtered ipp 5060/udp open|filtered sip 5353/udp open zeroconf Nmap done: 1 IP address (1 host up) scanned in 190.25 seconds

I ended up with the following in my /etc/network/iptables.up.rules (ports below 1024 are denied by the default rule and don't need to be included here):